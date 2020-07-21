The FIA World Endurance Championship will soon resume with the eagerly-anticipated TOTAL 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps – round 6 of WEC Season 8 – which will take place behind closed doors in Belgium from 13-15 August.

A total of 31 cars makes up this year’s event, which is the traditional dress rehearsal for the world championship’s pinnacle, the 24 Hours of Le Mans – now set to be the WEC Season 8’s penultimate event and which takes place on its rescheduled date of 19-20 September.

View the provisional entry list for Spa HERE.

In LMP1, two Toyota Gazoo Racing TS050 Hybrids, one Rebellion Racing R13 LMP1 entry and ByKolles Racing Team with the Enso CLM P1/01 will be battling it out for glory.

Piloting the No. 4 ByKolles Racing Team entry will be regular driver Tom Dillmann plus French-born Canadian and 2012 DTM Champion, Bruno Spengler. The team underwent a two-day test at Paul Ricard last week to prepare for Spa, with their third driver still to be confirmed.

After five races so far this season, Toyota Gazoo Racing currently lead Rebellion Racing by 33 points but it will be all to play for when the championship resumes at Spa. Indeed, could Rebellion and ByKolles’ podium spots at the recent 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual be replicated in the real world and see them challenge points-leaders Toyota at the iconic Belgian circuit?

In addition to the eight regular LMP2 entries, there will also be the ‘all black’ Eurasia Racing New Zealand Ligier JS P217 ready to makes its WEC debut. The car will be piloted by New Zealand’s Daniel Gaunt, Japan’s Nobuya Yamanaka with the final driver yet to be named. Algarve Pro Racing will also enter an ORECA 07 with America’s John Falb confirmed to drive – the remaining line-up is still to be determined.

These two extra entries take the tally of LMP2 cars set to compete in Belgium to 10 – the highest of the season so far. LMGTE Pro will see the category’s key manufacturers – Aston Martin, Ferrari and Porsche – continue the battle for GTE supremacy with Aston Martin currently leading the field 32 points ahead of nearest rival, Porsche. Maxime Martin, team-mate of Alex Lynn in the No. 97 Aston Martin Vantage, is the only Belgian driver currently confirmed to compete on home soil.

Finally, LMGTE Am sees a healthy field of 11 entries including Dempsey-Proton Racing – who won the GTE AM category at Spa last year in extremely changeable weather conditions which saw drivers contend with a mix of snow, hail, rain and sunshine…!

