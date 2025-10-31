Earlier this year World Athletics uncovered the systematic theft of money from the organisation by two employees and a contracted consultant.

While one of the employees left the organisation before their theft was discovered, another employee and a consultant had their contracts terminated following an internal investigation.

Detailed cases have been prepared and handed over to the relevant judicial and legal authorities for criminal investigation.

The theft, which totalled just over €1.5m over a period of several years, was discovered by World Athletics’ finance department during the first annual auditing process under a new financial leadership team.

World Athletics instructed an independent forensic accounting review of the period to supplement its own internal investigation and no other fraudulent activity was found. A set of enhanced internal financial controls are being introduced across the organisation.

Commenting on the theft, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said: “Unfortunately, corporate theft happens in organisations around the world and across all industry sectors at different levels. The most important thing is to identify it, review how it was able to happen and then introduce new processes and enhanced controls to ensure it doesn’t happen again. This is what we have done.

“We are also determined to recover whatever monies we are able using the full force of the law to do this. Too many organisations brush incidents like this under the carpet, terminating employment with limited information which allows perpetrators to continue their scams and thefts within new organisations. We are not that type of organisation.

“We have built a strong reputation for good governance, transparency and for defending what is right, even if it is sometimes a little uncomfortable. This is uncomfortable but it is important that we do the right thing.”

World Athletics

