World Rugby and Macron have unveiled the new kit that the Emirates Match Officials will wear for international 15s duty.

Debuting in the Guinness Six Nations, the new kit features four colours – the traditional white and blue jerseys, an orange jersey, and for the first time a fluro green jersey.

The jerseys have been designed specifically for the world’s top male and female match officials following consultation with the group on technical requirements to help them perform to their best, including the fit of the Fightex material, positioning of the GPS tracker pouch and the accommodation of the communications kit.

The match officials were introduced to the kit at a pre-tournament preparation camp in London this week, their first face-to-face as a team since the onset of COVID-19.

South African Jaco Peyper will be the first to wear the new Macron 15s match officials kit when he takes charge of the Guinness Six Nations opener between Ireland and Wales in Dublin on Saturday.

World Rugby’s three-year deal with the Italian activewear giant was recently announced with the unveiling of the kit designs for the sevens match officials ahead of the Malaga and Seville rounds of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2022.

World Rugby High Performance 15s Match Officials Manager Joël Jutge said: “We are delighted to be working with Macron, who are a true partner in every sense. Not only are they providing our match officials with the latest performance wear, they have consulted the team on the technical requirements which is great.” – WORLD RUGBY

Like this: Like Loading...