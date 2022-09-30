The World Rugby Awards 2022 will return to Monaco and its prestigious Salle des Étoiles for the first time since the pandemic on Sunday, 20 November to celebrate the best of rugby on and off the pitch over the last calendar year.

Rugby’s most prestigious awards will cap a magnificent evening hosted under the High Patronage of HSH Princess Charlene of Monaco. On 20 November, the World Rugby Awards will celebrate the on-field achievements of the calendar year and recognise those who made an outstanding contribution to the sport.

Hosted after the conclusion of Rugby World Cup 2021 and the men’s November internationals, the ceremony will bring together some of the biggest names in world rugby with former and current players all converging on Monte-Carlo.

For the first time, a Women’s Breakthrough Player of the Year category with be presented, bringing the total to 14 awards, recognising the very best of women in rugby. Introduced last year, the popular men’s and women’s 15s Dream Team of the Year, voted by a panel of legends of the game, will remain the fan favourites.

See the World Rugby Awards voting panels >>

The global rugby family can follow the red carpet and evening of celebration on World Rugby social platforms, including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube (@WorldRugby). Fans will also have their say by selecting the winners in the two Try of the Year Award categories via an online vote from 14 to 17 of November.

World Rugby Awards 2022 categories

World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year in partnership with Mastercard

World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year in partnership with Mastercard

World Rugby Men’s 15s Dream Team of the Year in partnership with Capgemini

World Rugby Women’s 15s Dream Team of the Year in partnership with Capgemini

World Rugby Men’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year in partnership with Tudor

World Rugby Women’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year in partnership with Tudor

International Rugby Players Men’s Try of the Year

International Rugby Players Women’s Try of the Year

World Rugby Men’s Sevens Player of the Year in partnership with HSBC

World Rugby Women’s Sevens Player of the Year in partnership with HSBC

World Rugby Coach of the Year

World Rugby Referee Award

International Rugby Players Special Merit

Vernon Pugh Award for Distinguished Service

Nominations for each category will be determined by the World Rugby Awards panel and announced earlier in November.

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: “The return to Monaco for the World Rugby Awards signals the full return of rugby following the pandemic and the players, coaches and unsung heroes who have made their mark on 2022 both on and off the field, in front of the camera and without spotlight.

“Following Rugby’s big family reunion in New Zealand for Rugby World Cup 2021, the awards will celebrate togetherness, greatness and devotion. It is our great pleasure to host the global rugby family in Monaco for an incredibly special evening of celebration.”

“I would like to thank HSH Princess Charlene of Monaco and the Principality for welcoming the return of the World Rugby Awards in Monte-Carlo, and as a rugby fan I look forward to discovering the nominees in November.”

