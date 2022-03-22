Transformative partnership sees Capgemini become Global Partner of Women in Rugby

World Rugby and Capgemini are committed to developing more female leaders across the game through the ‘Capgemini Women in Rugby Leadership Programme’

Capgemini to become Worldwide partner of Rugby World Cups 2021 and 2025 and Global Partner of WXV; a new global competition set to supercharge the women’s game from 2023

World Rugby has today announced a landmark partnership which sees Capgemini become a Global Partner of Women in Rugby and a Worldwide Partner of Rugby World Cups 2021 and 2025.

The announcement comes with 200 days to go until Rugby World Cup 2021 kicks off in New Zealand where the world’s top 12 international women’s 15s teams will go head-to-head from 8th October to 12th November.

The five-year agreement is an expansion of Capgemini’s existing partnership with World Rugby and further cements Capgemini’s commitment to the development of women’s rugby, both on and off the field of play.

A global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology, Capgemini has been supporting women’s rugby since 2018 as Global Partner of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

Through the extended partnership, Capgemini will champion the ‘Leadership’ pillar of World Rugby’s ‘Accelerating the Global Development of Women in Rugby 2017-25′ strategic plan through the ‘Capgemini Women in Rugby Leadership Programme’, which creates a pipeline of female leaders in rugby across the game through awarding 12 inspirational women executive scholarships each year. Capgemini will leverage the expertise of of its own internal University to develop the programme.

This transformative partnership will also see Capgemini become a Worldwide Partner of

Rugby World Cups 2021 and 2025, as well as becoming a Global Partner of WXV; a new global women’s competition set to take the game to new heights from 2023.

World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin said: “We are delighted to be expanding our relationship with Capgemini through this landmark partnership for the women’s game. This partnership will see Capgemini invest not only in our major women’s competitions, but also in driving a core element of our strategic plan as collectively we strive to develop more female leaders throughout the global game.

“As an organisation that is driven by purpose and inclusivity, Capgemini will play a huge role in supporting and sharing World Rugby’s ambition of ensuring rugby is a global leader in sport, where women have equality on and off the field of play.

“With just over six months to go until Rugby World Cup 2021, our preparations are going extremely well, and we are on track for this to be a fantastic celebration of women’s rugby. New Zealand will be fantastic hosts and will provide the ultimate stage for the international role models of the 15s game to inspire so many.”

Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer of Capgemini, said: “I am very enthusiastic about this new chapter in Capgemini’s rugby story, and about the impressive growth of women’s rugby. As a responsible, global leader of 325,000 employees in more than 50 countries, we are committed to supporting equal opportunities for women, in the workplace and on the sportsfield. As Global Partner of the Women in Rugby programme, we will be able to leverage our experience in developing talent to support and progress women’s rugby from the ground up.”

Capgemini is also the Global Innovation Partner of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series and became the Worldwide Partner of Rugby World Cup 2023 and Digital Transformation Partner to World Rugby in September 2021. They are also the Presenting Partner of the men’s and women’s World Rugby Rankings and the World Rugby Team of the Year at the World Rugby Awards. – WORLD RUGBY

