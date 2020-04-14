On Wednesday morning Max will take on one of his toughest virtual racing challenges to date, as he accepts a wildcard entry for the second round of the Aussie Supercars All-Stars Eseries.

Using #33, Max will get behind the wheel of a virtual 5.0-litre, V8-powered Red Bull Holden sporting his RB16 F1 car livery to go wheel-to-wheel with all regular teams and drivers in the hugely popular Australian touring car series.

A regular simracer, Max has been extremely active in iRacing competitions against professional drivers during the coronavirus-induced stoppage of real-life racing and although Supercars is not his go-to virtual series Max is looking forward to his debut.

“I’m looking forward to the race. It’s going to be a challenge as it’s not a car I’ve driven a lot on the sim, but they are pretty cool to watch in real life. We always race with Supercars in Melbourne so it’s going to be interesting to see how I get on against all the regular drivers. I’ve tried the Supercar now a few times on iRacing and it’s a very tricky car to get right. I’m looking forward to racing alongside my mate Shane, or Pastor, as I call him – he’s a top shunter on the sim! We race online a lot together so hopefully we can do well for Red Bull and it should be a bit of fun racing against the other V8 drivers as well.”

While Max will be in largely uncharted territory behind the wheel of the Red Bull Supercar, he’ll have track advantage over his rivals as Round 2 of the All-Stars series takes place on circuits he knows well, with two races at Silverstone and two at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya where he scored the first of his eight F1 wins to date in 2016.

Regular iRacing opponent and Red Bull Holden Racing Team driver Shane van Gisbergen reckons Max stands a good chance. “It’s awesome that a driver of Max’s calibre will be on the grid to take us on in a Red Bull Supercar,” said the Red Bull Holden driver. “He’s fast and he knows these tracks well, so I expect to see him at the front. Just like he races in an F1, he’s aggressive and won’t back down against anyone, so it will be great to have him on the grid this week.”

You can watch all the action live on Red Bull TV from 10:00 – 12:00 BST via the following link: https://www.redbull.com/int- en/events/supercars-eseries- silverstone-and-barcelona

Additional content can also be viewed on our social media channels:

Instagram: @redbullracing

Twitter: @redbullracing