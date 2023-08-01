In 2023, WorldSBK proudly joins Acerbis in commemorating the illustrious 50-year journey of the trailblazing Italian brand within the motorsport industry. Since its establishment in 1973, the company has been at the forefront of developing innovative products tailored specifically to the world of motorcycle racing, embodying values of passion and innovation.



After focussing on the distribution of off-road motorcycle parts in its early days, Acerbis quickly proved its mettle by venturing into the development of purpose-made components, such as polyethylene fuel tanks. These products demonstrated exceptional durability and reliability in the most gruelling disciplines, including Enduro and Rallye Raids, earning them a reputation as a reliable partner for racers worldwide.



Throughout its five decades of existence, the manufacturing company from Bergamo has been a beacon of innovation, consistently introducing game-changing solutions that have become staples in the motorsport community. From the iconic Elba headlight to essential chest protectors and brush guards, Acerbis has continuously adapted to the evolving needs of racing enthusiasts.

In 2011, the Dual-Road line brought the expertise of the brand to the asphalt, and it was also the beginning of the collaboration with WorldSBK. Acerbis became Technical Sponsor of the Championship, for an ever more presence in the world of two wheels.



In the following years the company took its commitment to WorldSBK to new heights by becoming an Official Sponsor of the Championship. Since then, Acerbis has played a vital role in the Championship, providing Dorna WSBK Organization staff uniforms and obtaining the licence to produce technical accessories adorned with the iconic SBK® brand, further catering to the Championship’s passionate fanbase.



Fittingly, the Italian brand is the main event sponsor of the eighth round of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship, the Acerbis Czech Round held at the Autodrom Most – just over 200km away from their Moravany operations. Beyond the naming rights of Czech Round, Acerbis also benefits from expansive exposure through track signage at most other WorldSBK venues.



The 1990s marked a pivotal era, as the brand expanded its product range to include racing gear, helmets, and boots. This strategic move solidified the brand’s position as a comprehensive provider of top-notch products for motorsport professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Adding to the excitement, WorldSBK proudly witnessed the display of Acerbis’ GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ winning bike, the AC50, on the starting grid ahead of Sunday’s race in Most. The AC50 project is a testament to the company’s innovation, as it led to the construction of the largest motorbike fuel tank entirely designed and built in-house, with a remarkable capacity of 109 litres. This extraordinary feat allowed the AC50 to cover a staggering distance of 5409,8 km – all on a single full tank – from the Albino headquarters in Italy to Aronsjö (Sweden), via North Cape (Norway), earning it the prestigious award for the greatest distance driven on a single tank of fuel by a motorcycle (prototype).



WorldSBK celebrates Acerbis’ remarkable 50-year journey in the motorsport industry and congratulates the brand on this significant milestone. Acerbis’ commitment to passion, innovation, and excellence resonates with the spirit of WorldSBK, fostering a strong and enduring partnership for the future.

