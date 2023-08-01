During final weekend of July, Audi Sport customers won races with the GT3 version of the Audi R8 LMS in three countries. Adding to these GT3 victories was a strong comeback drive for the Tresor Orange1 team to score an overall podium finish in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS at the Nürburgring. The Audi R8 LMS GT4 also had a strong showing in German club racing and a class podium result in Japan. Audi R8 LMS GT3 On top Down Under: Fraser Ross and Liam Talbot clinched victory for the Shannons Insurance team during the fourth race weekend of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS held at Sydney Motorsport Park in Eastern Creek on Sunday – the fifth overall triumph for the Audi R8 LMS in eight races of the series so far this year. In the opening race on Saturday, the duo of Ross and Talbot, sharing an Audi R8 LMS run by the Melbourne Performance Centre, finished third overall, less than 10 seconds behind the race winners. One day later, Ross started the one-hour race from eighth on the grid and stayed out of trouble to move up to fifth place during the opening lap that saw multiple incidents on track. Ross maintained his position and handed the car over to Talbot at the halfway mark of the race. Talbot was running fourth by the time the pit stop window had closed with about 21 minutes to go, trailing the race leader by almost 13 seconds. With very strong pace, Talbot caught his opponents one by one, making the pass for the lead on the race-leading Mercedes heading into the very fast first corner with eight minutes remaining on the clock. Talbot then proceeded to build a gap of over 16 seconds by the time he crossed the line to take victory. It marked the third consecutive podium finish for the duo of Talbot and Ross. For Talbot himself, it was his fourth overall win of the season so far, having shared the honors with Audi Sport driver Max Hofer three times earlier this year. These strong results have moved Talbot into the lead of the Pro-Am drivers’ standings, two points ahead of Hofer, who is currently sharing an Audi R8 LMS with Geoff Emery, who lies fourth in the points. Great comeback and podium finish: The trio of Audi Sport drivers, Mattia Drudi, Ricardo Feller and Dennis Marschall, finished third overall for the Tresor Orange1 team after three hours of hard racing in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS at the Nürburgring. Drudi started the race from fifth overall as the best Audi R8 LMS on the grid of 54 cars, but lost positions on the outside of the first corner. Having dropped down to 13th by the end of the opening lap, Drudi pushed hard to make up places. After the first phase of pit stops and driver changes, Marschall was in the car and running strongly in fourth place overall during the middle stint, keeping the third-placed Porsche from Rutronik Racing within striking distance. Feller took over the car for the final hour of the race and successfully closed in on, and passed, the Porsche, netting him third place overall by the time the final pit stops were finished – the position that the Swiss maintained to the finish of the race. With fourth place overall in the Endurance Cup drivers’ standings, the trio of Drudi, Feller and Marschall are currently the best placed Audi R8 LMS drivers, while Tresor Orange1 is ranked in third place of the teams’ standings.