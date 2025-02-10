2016/2017 FIA Formula E Championship. Round 9 – New York City ePrix, Brooklyn, New York, USA. Saturday 15 July 2017. Antonio Felix da Costa (PRT), Amlin Andretti, Spark-Andretti, ATEC-02, hits Adam Carroll (GBR), Jaguar Racing, Spark-Jaguar, Jaguar I-Type 1. Photo: Steven Tee/LAT/Formula E

Formula E has today announced that IMG has agreed a multi-year deal to exclusively manage and license the worldwide video archive rights for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The agreement will see IMG manage more than 1000 hours of archive footage of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on its digital archive platform. This includes all races, qualifying rounds and pre-season testing alongside exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes footage from the world’s number one ESG sport, since the Championships debut at the Olympic Park in Beijing in 2014.

IMG is home to one of the largest sports archives in the world with more than 500,000 hours of footage resulting from representation deals with The Premier League, World Rugby, The Wimbledon Championships, the R&A (The Open), DP World Tour, UFC, Bundesliga and many more. With the addition of the global all-electric Formula E racing series, IMG reaffirms its commitment to expanding its portfolio of world-class sports content.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship celebrated its tenth anniversary in 2024. Season 11 (2024-5) sees Formula E complete a 16-race calendar spanning 10 iconic urban venues as it continues to pioneer sustainable racing. New race locations in Miami and Jeddah; a double-header of separate races in Monaco – a first for the Principality in any motorsport championship; a double-header of races in Tokyo; and the return of Jakarta complement the roster of other city destinations.

Season 11 marks a revolutionary chapter for Formula E with the debut of the GEN3 Evo – a leap in electric racing technology that combines blistering performance, cutting-edge sustainability, and unparalleled efficiency. The GEN3 Evo sets a new benchmark as the fastest-accelerating FIA single-seater, rocketing from 0-60 mph in an astonishing 1.82 seconds – 30% quicker than current Formula 1 cars – underscoring Formula E’s unwavering commitment to driving innovation while prioritising environmental responsibility.

Aarti Dabas, Chief Media Officer, Formula E said:

“Formula E has always been about pushing boundaries – in technology, sustainability and fan engagement. Partnering with IMG to manage our extensive video archive ensures that the incredible moments from over the past decade of electric racing, as well as those to come, are preserved and made accessible for fans, partners, and storytellers worldwide.”

Bill Hawes, Senior Director, Archive at IMG said:

“Over the past ten years, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has provided fans with historic racing, memorable victories and impressive feats of engineering, which prove why it is one of the most exciting sports in motor racing. We’re delighted to partner with Formula E so that storytellers can have unbeatable access to the sporting moments that matter via IMG.”

