WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup promoter Eurosport Events is excited to announce the continuation of the hugely successful WTCR Trophy for the 2021 season.

Introduced to great acclaim ahead of the 2020 season, the WTCR Trophy gives drivers competing without the financial support of a customer racing department the opportunity to chase their share of the glory through the provision of separate points and a title.

Although the WTCR is a category for teams rather than manufacturers, some drivers enjoy the support of car brands. Those extra resources can give them a performance edge over their lesser-funded rivals across a full-season campaign, making the WTCR Trophy important in encouraging wider participation and recognising achievement. Once again, WTCR Trophy drivers will also be eligible for overall points.

As a commercial award, the WTCR Trophy will not carry an FIA title and will be administered by Eurosport Events. As such, Eurosport Events will determine the drivers who are eligible for the WTCR Trophy and its decision will be final.

WTCR Trophy an instant hit and good form indicator

Capturing the spirit of the WTCC Trophy awarded to independent racers in the FIA World Touring Car Championship from 2005-2017, the WTCR Trophy proved an instant hit following its launch last June with seven registrations received ahead of the opening round.

Nathanaël Berthon, Tom Coronel and Jean-Karl Vernay demonstrated the competitiveness of WTCR Trophy drivers by claiming outright race victories, while WTCR Trophy title winner Vernay placed third in the final overall standings.

Plenty of benefits on offer to WTCR Trophy racers

As well as chasing their own points and title, WTCR Trophy drivers will benefit from additional media exposure and promotional opportunities including dedicated TV interviews and social media posts. A section of FIAWTCR.com will be devoted to the WTCR Trophy, while drivers will take part in their own podium celebration and carry a WTCR Trophy logo on their car and overalls.

Vernay: WTCR Trophy a fantastic experience and a great platform

Jean-Karl Vernay raced in the WTCR with support from Audi’s customer racing department between 2018 and 2019. He then won the inaugural WTCR Trophy driving an Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris for Team Mulsanne, claiming seven category wins and a 20-point winning margin over Gilles Magnus. “It was a fantastic experience to be in a little team with a lot more responsibility and I really loved it,” Vernay said. “We did great, got quicker and quicker and fought for the overall podium with our limited resources. It was a good challenge for me and I took it very seriously, putting in so much effort. We can all be proud of what we have achieved. It’s a great platform to compete at the front in the WTCR.”

WTCR Trophy calendar 2021

Rounds 1 and 2: WTCR Race of Hungary, Hungaroring, May 14-16

Rounds 3 and 4: WTCR Race of Slovakia, Slovakia Ring, May 21-23*

Rounds 5 and 6: WTCR Race of Germany, Nürburgring Nordschleife, June 3-5

Rounds 7 and 8: WTCR Race of Portugal, Vila Real, June 25-27

Rounds 9 and 10: WTCR Race of Spain, MotorLand Aragón, July 9-11

Rounds 11 and 12: WTCR Race of South Korea, Inje Speedium, October 8-10*

Rounds 13 and 14: WTCR Race of China, Venue TBC, November 5-7

Rounds 15 and 16: WTCR Race of Macau, Circuito da Guia, November 19-21

*Subject to event promoter agreement

