Youthful Sailors Women kick off 2024 in style

A new year, a new setup, but the same outcome.

The Lion City Sailors Women’s Team – champions of the Deloitte Women’s Premier League (WPL) for the past two seasons – emerged 4-2 winners over second-tier Women’s National League (WNL) champions Royal Arion in the Café Football (CF) Charity Cup 2024 at Our Tampines Hub (OTH) on Friday (12 January) evening.

Sailors Head Coach Daniel Ong put out a youthful starting eleven which averaged just 19.8 years old and he was not disappointed.

For more, please click on

#AFF

#FAS

#LCS

Like this: Like Loading...