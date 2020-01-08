100PLUS’ newly-signed ambassador Lee Zii Jia puts up an incredible performance to dump third seed Anders Antensen of Denmark in round one of the Perodua Malaysia Masters presented by Daihatsu at Axiata Arena, here today.

The 21-year-old Zii Jia showed plenty of grit following a 14-21 loss in the first set, to bounce back to win 21-15 and 21-8 to make the second round of the meet.

“I made some mistakes in the first set but after the cheers and the encouragements from the Malaysian fans, I pushed myself harder in the second set and then on to win the third,” said Zii Jia.