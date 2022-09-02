Zoom Becomes Official Unified Communications Partner of Oracle Red Bull Racing.

Zoom Chat, Zoom Events, and Zoom Meetings to Enhance Key Communications and Hybrid Experiences for Oracle Red Bull Racing team on and off the track.

Oracle Red Bull Racing and Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced a new Innovation Partnership, integrating Zoom’s communications platform into all areas of Oracle Red Bull Racing to advance performance and engage with their fans.

To highlight this, Zoom branding will also be displayed on both RB18 cars, drivers and Team race shirts and overalls, pit wall, garage, and online. Additionally, some elements will be going live this weekend at the Formula One Heineken Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort, Netherlands.

Communication tools are critical in Formula 1. From Free Practice 1 on Friday to the checkered flag on Sunday, reliable, easy-to-use, and innovative technology from Zoom will support key functions of the race day for the Team, including:

Zoom Chat: From the Pit Wall to the Technology Campus in Milton Keynes, Team members will use Zoom Chat to quickly and securely collaborate and message all team personnel wherever they are and stay in regular contact.

Zoom Meetings: When the Team needs to share important insights, they can easily enhance Zoom Chat by turning the conversations into a Zoom Meeting at the touch of a button.

Zoom Events: Zoom Events will become a critical component in enabling the connection the Team has with its fans. Oracle Red Bull Racing fans and Partners will be able to virtually join unique hybrid experiences and events, powered by Zoom Events, from wherever they are in the world – because fandom has no limits and interaction with the Team doesn’t need to be limited to race locations.

Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal and CEO, Christian Horner, said: “We are very excited about partnering with Zoom. Their forward-thinking approach to communications mirrors our attitude to racing on track. They are fast, secure and reliable in everything they deliver. Zoom’s proven track record of innovation will enhance our communication capabilities and provide us with a cohesive platform that will continue to bind the entire team together.”

Zoom Chief Marketing Officer, Janine Pelosi said: “Oracle Red Bull Racing continues to prove itself as an innovator and technology leader, which is why we are excited to bring communications tools like Zoom Chat, Zoom Events and Zoom Meetings into their experience both on and off the track. With Zoom, Oracle Red Bull Racing is able to streamline their unified communication needs into one simple, and secure platform, so they can spend more time focused on winning championships.”

Like this: Like Loading...