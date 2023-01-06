Urbano Cairo, President of RCS MediaGroup, said: “The Maglia Rosa is the emblem of the Giro d’Italia. A symbol recognized all over the world thanks to the many champions who have worn it since its inception in 1931. The Maglia Rosa has evolved over the years, like cycling and all sports. Today we talk about three companies that accompany it and give it prestige: Castelli, a historic brand that has already associated its brand in the past with many winners of the Giro d’Italia; ENEL, which has been its top sponsor for 8 years and Sitip which produces its recyclable and sustainable fabrics. I am sure that, together with our brand companions, we will offer a product of the highest level.”

Paolo Bellino, CEO of RCS Sport, underlined how: “In the next edition of the Giro d’Italia we propose that the makers of the Maglia Rosa, a symbol of passion and of great quality, will also produce the jerseys of the leaders of the other classifications. Thanks to the contribution of Castelli, Sitip and ENEL, we will supply a product that is already highly appreciated by professionals and that amateurs will be able to use thanks to the sales preview for the Christmas period. These three companies have been part of the Giro family for many years and the relationship with them is now consolidated and profitable. We believe that we can still grow together to achieve new great goals.”

Alessio Cremonese, managing director of Manifattura Valcismon, the company that owns the Castelli brand, said: “It is an honor for Castelli to be able to renew this partnership, one which has given us the privilege of producing the central symbol of Italian cycling. Ever since I was a child, every cycling lover has dreamed of wearing the Maglia Rosa and for us it is fantastic to produce it and to see it worn by the best riders on the planet who have shined at the Giro d’Italia in recent seasons. I thank RCS Sport for the trust placed in us for another four years, and for giving us the opportunity to create both the pink jersey and the other leaders’ uniforms. I am convinced that this partnership can last even longer. While remaining faithful to the tradition that distinguishes such an iconic symbol, we will continue to work to provide a product that allows all the leaders of the different rankings to be able to do their job best, wearing a high-performance garment.”

Nicola Lanzetta, Enel Italy Director, said: “For sixty years Enel has been giving energy to Italy, and mirroring this important milestone through the Maglia Rosa means highlighting the points of contact between energy and cycling. This year there is one parallel in particular to underline: the Giro represents an Italy that wants to race to face difficulties, grow, achieve energy independence. And Enel continues to do its part to support Italy in this challenge which requires, just like the Giro, enthusiasm, determination, the ability to innovate and teamwork.”

Silvana Pezzoli, Vice President of Sitip, said: “Next year we will celebrate 10 years of partnership as official suppliers of the Giro d’Italia, which on Sunday 21 May 2023, in the 15th stage, will also pass through our city of Bergamo. We are therefore proud that the anniversary coincides with the return of the Giro to our city and also proud to be working alongside Castelli again. Over the years we have clothed athletes with our high quality fabrics, which have become recycled and therefore sustainable over time. This year we have achieved a great goal: the publication of our first Sustainability Report, which goes hand in hand with our conception of an increasingly green business model and the R&D department constantly working to improve innovation and performance, guaranteeing more and more eco-sustainable and recycled products within our production.”

Achille Minerva and Marco Capria, founders of ItaliaNFT, said: “We are very proud to renew the partnership with RCS Sport”, explained “We will continue to bring the Giro d’Italia into the new digital world, offering cycling enthusiasts an increasing number of objects to collect and memorable and unique experiences to remember. Once again, ItaliaNFT proves to be the point of reference for users, brands and institutions that want to enter the Web3.”