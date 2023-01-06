Indonesia captain Fachruddin Aryanto remained sanguine about the team’s chances of making the final of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 in spite of the scoreless draw tonight.

Indonesia could only eke out a 0-0 stalemate against Vietnam in the first-leg, semifinal 1 of the biennial championship that was played out this evening at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium.

“We worked hard tonight. Even though we did not win, we also did not lose,” said the 33-year-old Klaten native.

“We played hard and I think that we have every chance to make the final.”

In front of a sell-out crowd, Indonesia had the lion’s share of the possession with Marselino Ferdinan and Yakob Sayuri the standouts in the first half.

But in spite of the several chances, the Indonesian forward line just could not come close to beating Vietnam keeper Dang Van Lam.

Vietnam did just enough to fend off the onslaught. And even though, they did earn several corners on a trot, they just could not make any of them count as both teams seem resolute to battle it out another day.

Following the deadlock tonight, Indonesia will head to Hanoi tomorrow afternoon for the return tie set for 9 January 2023 at the My Dinh Stadium.

