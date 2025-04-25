Following the decision last month to move the 2025 World Road Running Championships from San Diego, World Athletics has held discussions with a number of alternative hosts, some with great potential.While some of these discussions will continue for other editions of the event, the World Athletics Council has decided not to award the Championships to an alternative host this year due to lack of essential planning and preparation time required to cater for both elite and mass participation race elements.

The focus instead will be on next year's World Road Running Championships which will be held in Copenhagen from 19-20 September 2026 and is shaping up to be a great event. Already 100,000 people have shown interest in the 35,000 spots available for the half marathon distance. For those still wanting to participate in the mile and 5km, please check out the

