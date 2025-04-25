Championship Standings

After the opening round at Assen, Beatrice Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) and Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Racing Team) are tied at the top of the standings with 45 points each.



Sara Sanchez (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR Team) sits third with 32 points after two strong performances in the Netherlands.



Italian rider Roberta Ponziani (Klint Forward Racing Team) is currently fourth with 24 points collected across the two races.

Performance Insights

Herrera, Neila, and Sanchez shared the podium in both Assen races, kicking off their seasons with consistent form.



Rookies Avalon Lewis (Carl Cox Motorsports) and Chloe Jones (GR Motosport) also showed strong pace and were podium threats throughout the Dutch Round.

Historical Performance

Cremona is a familiar venue for the entire grid, having hosted the 2025 pre-season test. This experience could prove crucial in shaping the race outcomes.



In 2024, Maria Herrera and Ana Carrasco (now racing in WorldSSP) took the victories. Podium finishes also went to Sara Sanchez, Roberta Ponziani, and Tayla Relph (Full Throttle Racing), all of whom are in contention again this year.

Wildcard Entry

Italian rider Denise Dal Zotto joins the Cremona grid as a wildcard with the Affinity Sports Academy Rokit Rookies team. She brings experience from the Women’s Italian CIV Championship, the Women’s European Championship, and the Italian Yamaha R7 Cup.

The 2025 WorldWCR grid features two Italian riders: Roberta Ponziani, who finished fourth in the 2024 standings, and newcomer Beatrice Barbera.

