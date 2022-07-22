During the summer break, we thought it would be a nice idea to have a little look back at three of the best races we’ve seen in 2022 so far: the Qatar GP, Argentina GP and Dutch TT. Three unforgettable battles in yet another phenomenal year of competition in MotoGP™. So here’s a little look back at those three rounds:
QATAR GP:
It was, quite simply, a beauty from the beast. Under the lights of Qatar, Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) rolled out a pitch perfect performance to win his first premier class race in an emotional night for the Gresini team, just over a year on from the tragic passing of their hero and leader, Fausto Gresini.
Repsol Honda Team’s Pol Espargaro had been the race long leader but Bastianini’s late race pace was too hot to handle in the closing stages, as the Italian picked off Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and, eventually, Pol Espargaro. Binder took P2 with Espargaro picking up a rostrum in third.
Grand Prix of Qatar: MotoGP™ race highlights
ARGENTINA GP:
History was made at the 2022 Argentina GP. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) stuck himself on pole for the first time since the 2015 Catalan GP, as expectations of a first win for Aprilia in the premier class mounted ahead of Sunday’s action at a jam-packed Termas de Rio Hondo circuit.
The race for victory became an enthralling battle between Aleix Espargaro and Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing). After two failed attempts at Turn 5, Espargaro finally made a move stick and didn’t faulter for the remainder. The number 41 eventually took his first Grand Prix victory, and Aprilia’s first in the premier class, by 0.8s as Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) beat teammate Joan Mir to the rostrum in third.
Michelin Grand Prix of Argentina: MotoGP™ race highlights
DUTCH TT:
It was a day where we saw a sizable shift in momentum in terms of the title race. For the first time in 2022, reigning World Champion Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) made a costly error. Trying to make a move up the inside of closest rival Aleix Espargaro, the Frenchman was down, with Espargaro doing well to avoid crashing too – but the Spaniard went from P2 to P15 after taking a trip through the gravel.
MotoGP™ recap: Title race blown wide open in Assen cracker
With Quartararo crashing for a second time later on after a problem with his traction control – caused by the earlier crash – saw him highside on the exit of Turn 5, all attention turned to the front and Aleix Espargaro’s comeback. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) went on to claim a much-needed third win of the season, with the Italian closely followed home by close friend Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) and Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing).
Just over two seconds behind Pecco, Aleix Espargaro produced an all-time classic overtake at the famous Geert Timmer Chicane to pass both Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) on the last lap, seeing him finish an incredible P4. Assen always produces the goods, and heading into the summer break, Quartararo’s lead has been cut to just 21 points. – www.motogp.com