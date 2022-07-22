It was a day where we saw a sizable shift in momentum in terms of the title race. For the first time in 2022, reigning World Champion Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) made a costly error. Trying to make a move up the inside of closest rival Aleix Espargaro, the Frenchman was down, with Espargaro doing well to avoid crashing too – but the Spaniard went from P2 to P15 after taking a trip through the gravel.