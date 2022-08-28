Their names and this world title are inseparable from this day forth. Mention Aaron’s and Wooi Yik’s names, and you will definitely hear the words World Champions as well.

Aaron and Wooi Yik wrote a new chapter in our nation’s history when they overcame three-time winners, Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan 21-19, 21-14. They achieved this extraordinary victory in just 40 minutes, which in reality felt like a lifetime for the millions of Malaysians following the match on TV.

Today was reminiscent of another great moment in our sporting history, just over 30 years ago, when the entire nation celebrated winning the Thomas Cup in 1992.

Since then, Malaysians players have gone on to win various competitions, bagged silver and bronze medals at the Olympics, but this world title is really truly awesome and something for all to be proud, especially after missing out on glory at several major competitions, including the Olympics previously.

0Aaron and Wooi Yik have had their ups and downs, had their share of criticism from all quarters, but they continued working hard and remained committed to BAM and its training programme, and today, they were justly rewarded with their greatest ever title, and a first for Malaysia.

BAM and BAM President Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria along with their coaches, led by Wong Choong Hann and Rexy Mainaky, must share the credits for this remarkable result.

The duo will be well rewarded in the coming days and months, for certain they deserve all of it. After this stunning triumph and having proven their ability, Malaysians will be hoping for more from this world-class pair.

For now, they should sit back and enjoy the moment. Thank you, boys.