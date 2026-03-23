Bahamian hurdles star Devynne Charlton equalled her own world record* to secure her third successive world indoor 60m hurdles title at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Kujawy Pomorze 26 on Sunday (22).Clocking 7.65, she matched the mark she achieved to win her first gold in Glasgow in 2024 – becoming the first three-time winner of this title.Nadine Visser of the Netherlands secured silver in 7.73, while Pia Skrzyszowska delighted home fans by matching that time for a Polish record and the bronze medal.The semifinals had given a signal of things to come. Skrzyszowska and Ditaji Kambundji had run a joint world lead of 7.76 but Charlton went even quicker in the next race, clocking 7.74 despite easing slightly as she reached the finish line.

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*Subject to the usual ratification procedure