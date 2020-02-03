Following consultation with all relevant stakeholders, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have taken the decision to postpone the AFC Futsal Championship which was scheduled for Turkmenistan between February 26 and March 8, 2020.

This move was taken because of concerns about the current Coronavirus situation and in order to ensure the safety and well-being of all participating teams and stakeholders. The AFC will continue to monitor the impact of the virus and new competition dates will be announced when the situation stabilises.