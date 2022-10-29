The build-up to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC)’s 2023 age-group tournaments gained momentum today with the launch of the brand identities of the upcoming editions of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2023™ and the AFC U-20 Asian Cup 2023™, both of which will return after a hiatus of four years.

The competitions, which have shifted from their erstwhile identities of U-16 and U-19 Championships to ensure Asian teams are competitive in the FIFA U-17 and FIFA U-20 World Cups respectively, depict new designs which, while vibrant and youthful in isolation, are tied to a greater narrative of a youth footballer on their journey towards the senior national teams.

For more, please click onhttps://www.the-afc.com/en/more/afc_news/news/afc_unveils_inspiring_logos_for_marquee_age-group_competitions.html