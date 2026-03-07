India’s Lakshya Sen and Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn advanced to the semifinals of the All England Open 2026 after impressive quarter final victories, while defending champion An Se-young stayed firmly on course for another title in Birmingham.

Sen, the 2022 runner-up, produced a commanding performance to defeat sixth seed Li ShiFeng 21-13, 21-16 at the Utilita Arena, reaching the All England semi finals for the third time. Dictating the tempo from the outset with sharp attacking play and solid defence, the Indian kept the 2023 champion under constant pressure throughout the match.

Standing between Sen and a place in the final is Canada’s surprise semifinalist Victor Lai, who continued his impressive run by defeating Japan’s Koki Watanabe 18-21, 21-17, 21-15.

In the other half of the draw, second seed Kunlavut kept alive hopes of becoming the first Thai men’s singles champion in the tournament’s history, beating Indonesia’s Alwi Farhan 21-17, 21-12. The reigning world champion controlled the match comfortably to secure his fourth win over the Indonesian youngster.

Chinese Taipei’s Lin Chun-Yi also advanced with a composed 21-18, 21-14 victory over France’s Christo Popov, ending Europe’s hopes in the men’s singles draw. Lin’s disciplined court coverage and attacking precision proved decisive as he booked a semifinal meeting with Kunlavut.

In women’s singles, top seed An Se Young maintained her dominance with a 21-11, 21-14 victory over Indonesia’s Putri Kusuma Wardani in just 39 minutes. The win extended the Korean star’s remarkable winning streak to 35 matches and secured her fifth consecutive All England semifinal appearance.

An will now face long-time rival Chen Yu Fei, who advanced after defeating Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong 23-21, 21-11. The two share one of badminton’s fiercest rivalries, with their career head-to-head record locked at 14-14.

The other semifinal will feature former champion Akane Yamaguchi against China’s Wang Zhiyi. Yamaguchi rallied past Denmark’s Line Christophersen 13-21, 21-17, 21-10, while Wang overcame Japan’s Tomoka Miyazaki 21-13, 8-21, 21-16 to set up a clash between two of the sport’s most consistent performers.

In men’s doubles, Malaysia’s world No.2 pair Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik kept alive hopes of a maiden All England title after defeating compatriots Man Wei Chong/Tee Kai Wun 21-16, 20-22, 21-14 in an all-Malaysian quarterfinal. They take on China’s Chen Bo Yang/Liu Yi, who defeated Indonesia’s Muhammad Rian Ardianto/Rahmat Hidayat 21-16, 21-10.

Defending champions Kim Won Ho/Seo Seung Jae also progressed but were pushed hard before defeating France’s Christo Popov/Toma Junior Popov 16-21, 21-7, 21-14. Indonesia’s giant-killing pair Raymond Indra/Nikolaus Joaquin, who stunned third seeds Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang 21-18, 21-12, await in the semis.

In women’s doubles, Malaysia’s Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan moved within one win of a historic final after defeating Indonesia’s Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma/Meilysa Trias Puspitasari 21-9, 21-18, becoming the first Malaysian women’s pair to reach the semifinals since 2007. They will meet Korea’s Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee.

Top seeds Liu Sheng Shu/Tan Ning will face compatriots Jia Yi Fan and Zhang ShuXian in the other all Chinese semifinal.

Mixed doubles saw a major European breakthrough as France’s Thomas Giquel and Delphine Delrue upset second seeds Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin 21-16, 21-16. The French pair face defending champions Guo Xinwa/Chen Fanghui.

Elsewhere, Chinese Taipei’s Ye Hong Wei/Nicole Gonzales Chan will take on Hong Kong’s Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet.

Semifinals Line-Up (March 7)

Men’s Singles

Lakshya Sen (IND) vs Victor Lai (CAN)

Lin Chun-Yi (TPE) vs (2) Kunlavut Vitidsarn (THA)

Women’s Singles

(1) An Se-young (KOR) vs (3) Chen Yufei (CHN)

(2) Wang Zhiyi (CHN) vs (4) Akane Yamaguchi (JPN)

Men’s Doubles

Chen Bo Yang/Liu Yi (CHN) vs Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik (MAS)

(1) Kim Won Ho/Seo Seung Jae (KOR) vs Raymond Indra/Nikolaus Joaquin (INA)

Women’s Doubles

(4) Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee (KOR) vs Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan (MAS)

(1) Liu Shengshu/Tan Ning (CHN) vs Jia Yifan/Zhang Shuxian (CHN)

Mixed Doubles

Ye Hong Wei/Nicole Gonzales Chan (TPE) vs Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet (HKG)

(6) Guo Xin Wa/Chen Fang Hui (CHN) vs Thomas Giquel/Delphine Delrue (FRA)

