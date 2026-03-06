Adelaide United were forced to share a point each with Wellington Phoenix at Coopers Stadium despite a flurry of second-half chances.

Luka Jovanovic’s 55th minute goal started an avalanche of Reds chances in a dominant second half, but they couldn’t fashion a second to entirely cancel out Manjrekar Jame’s 34th minute opener.

Adelaide nearly opened the scoring in the first 15 seconds, when Jovanovic flashed a header wide after being found at the penalty spot by Jonny Yull.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/dominant-second-half-not-enough-as-adelaide-forced-to-share-the-points-with-wellington/

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

#ALeague

Like this: Like Loading...