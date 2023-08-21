Lin Yao Rong from SMK Elopura, Sandakan claimed a double, Boys U15 Singles and Doubles titles in the Allianz Junior Badminton Championship (AJBC) 2023 which made its debut in the Arena Badminton Juara, Putatan, Sabah recently.

In the singles for Qualifying Round 5, he defeated Jack Yak from SM Yu Yuan and later partnered Ryan Yong from SMK Tinggi, Kota Kinabalu to win the doubles title against Fahriz Iqbal from SMK Kinarut, Papar and Muhammad Khairie from SMK St Patrick Membakut.

For Christy Cassandra from SMK Ken Hwa, Keningau, it was an unfortunate AJBC experience for her as she made it to the finals of both Girls U15 Singles and Doubles categories only to succumb to Ena Bella Robert, SM St Patrick, Tawau in the singles and the pairing of Farizah Wirdani, SMK Arshad and Nurhayati Mohammed, SMK Taun Gusi II in the Girls Doubles with her partner Nursafiqah Abdullah from SMK Gunsanad 2, Keningau.

However, she will be happy to know that she will automatically qualify for the Grand Finals as only the champions and runners-up can win the Grand Finals berth.

The AJBC is into its second year with additional Qualifying Rounds in Sarawak, Pahang and also Sabah, taking the overall number of locations to 10 this year and is expected to attract more than 2,500 young badminton talents, 500 more than last year.

Supported by the Malaysian Schools Sports Council (MSSM), the tournament is ongoing and there will be a three-day qualifying round organised nationwide across 10 locations from July to November, with a four-day Grand Finals scheduled from 16-19 November at Stadium Juara, Bukit Kiara in Kuala Lumpur.

AJBC 2023 Grand Finals singles and doubles winners will pocket RM1,000 and RM1,200, respectively. Winners at all ten Qualifying Rounds will take home RM500 with the doubles champion earning RM600.

Results:

Under 13 (13-year-olds and below)

Boy’s Singles: Ary Jaswine Sim, SM All Saints

Boy’s Doubles: Muhammad Firdaus, SK Kerupang and Syahmi Rizq, SK Sungai Imam Tawau

Girl’s Singles: Clarlyn Ashebelle, SMK Pekan II

Girl’s Doubles: Airish Batrisyah and Alya Nur Syarafana, SM St Patrick, Tawau

Under-15 (14 to 15-year-olds)

Boy’s Singles: Lin Yao Rong, SMK Elopura, Sandakan

Boy’s Doubles: Lin Yao Rong, SMK Elopura, Sandakan and Ryan Yong, SMK Tinggi, Kota Kinabalu

Girl’s Singles: Ena Bella Robert, SM St Patrick, Tawau

Girl’s Doubles: Farizah Wirdani, SMK Arshad and Nurhayati Mohammed, SMK Taun Gusi II

AJBC 2023’s overall qualifying round details are as follows:

Qualifying Round Date 1. Venue Registration Period 2. 1 7 – 9 July 2023 Tops Arena Empire, Kuala Lumpur 16 – 30 June 2023 3. 2 14 – 16 July 2023 Universiti Sains Malaysia, Penang 16 June – 7 July 2023 4. 3 28 – 30 July 2023 Dewan YMCA, Ipoh, Perak 30 June – 21 July 2023 5. 4 4 – 6 August 2023 UNIMAS, Kota Samarahan, Sarawak 14 – 28 July 2023 6. 5 11 – 13 August 2023 Arena Badminton Juara, Putatan, Sabah 21 July – 4 August 2023 7. 6 8 – 10 September 2023 Dewan KBA, Alor Setar, Kedah 18 August – 1 September 2023 8. 7 29 September – 1 October 2023 NS Sports, Iskandar Puteri, Johor 8 – 22 September 2023 9. 8 6 – 8 October 2023 Stadium Negeri, Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu 15 – 29 September 2023 10. 9 20 – 22 October 2023 Synergy Sports Centre, Kuantan, Pahang 29 September – 13 October 2023 11. 10 3 – 5 November 2023 NZ Badminton Arena, Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan 13 – 27 October 2023

More information regarding the Allianz Junior Badminton Championship, visit www.allianz.com.my/ajbc

