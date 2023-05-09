Podium at season opener: Team Climax Racing scored a podium result for Audi Sport customer racing at the season opener of the China Endurance Championship. The Chinese driver trio Liu Hangcheng, Wang Zhongwei and Xu Zheyu crossed the finish line in second place after two and a half hours of racing in the Audi R8 LMS. Track temperatures of up to 45 degrees Celsius characterized the weekend at the Tianjin International Circuit.

Then the Saintéloc Junior Team took over first place for two laps. During the remainder of the 12-hour competition, 18 lead changes followed between the GT3 sports cars of four manufacturers.

As a result, the Saintéloc Junior Team also leads the team standings. Two other Audi customers attracted attention during the twelve hours: In qualifying, Audi Sport driver Frédéric Vervisch for Team Haas RT was the fastest man in the field. For the first ten laps, the Belgian team’s Audi R8 LMS also led the race before Team Scherer Sport PHX took the lead for seven laps.

The French driver trio Erwan Bastard/Antoine Doquin/Paul Evrard had a 1.57-minute advantage over the Porsche of the pursuers at the finish. The team strategists of the Audi privateer squad had cleverly used a Code 60 phase about one and a half hours before the end of the race to overtake the previously leading Porsche of Herberth Motorsport.

Second victory of the season in the 24H Series: Audi Sport customer racing remains unbeaten in the 24H Series powered by Hankook European Series. After Team Haas RT won the Mugello 12 Hours in March, the Saintéloc Junior Team now decided the Spa 12 Hours in its Audi R8 LMS in its favor. It was the first success of Sébastien Chetail’s squad in this endurance racing series.

For the second time in a row, the Audi R8 LMS clinched a 12-hour endurance victory in the 24H Series. Several European Audi customer teams in GT4 and TCR racing secured the lead in the standings with their race successes.