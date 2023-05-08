Cambodia will take on Thailand in the decisive tie of Group B of the women’s football event at the SEA Games 2023 later this evening at the RSN Stadium.

After two matches in the group, Thailand and Cambodia are on the same six points although the former lead the standings on better goal difference.

Thailand started their campaign with a 4-0 win over Singapore before beating Laos 6-0.

On the other hand, Cambodia edged Laos 2-0 in their opening game before beating Singapore 1-0.

With a superior seven-goal difference over host Cambodia, the Thais only needed a draw to ensure their passage to the next round as group winners.

Cambodia will need an outright win to push Thailand off the top spot.

