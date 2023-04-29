The A-Leagues and Liberty have announced an extension to their partnership into 2024.

Liberty will remain a naming rights partner for the A-League Women’s and a major sponsor of the Isuzu UTE A-League into the 2023/24 season.

Liberty first partnered with Australia’s professional football leagues in 2021 and has demonstrated its continuing commitment to supporting the financial well-being, development and evolution of the women’s game in Australia through activity on and off the field.

For more, please click on https://keepup.com.au/news/a-league-women-news-liberty-extend-partnership/

