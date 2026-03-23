Aprilia make history and take a 1-2 in Brazil as the #49 gets some Sunday revenge on the reigning Champion.

History = made! MotoGP is back in Brazil and Marco Bezzecchi is back on top as the Aprilia Racing rider took a stunning fourth Grand Prix win in a row in Brazil, and for the first time in Aprilia’s history. To add to the headlines for the Noale factory, teammate Jorge Martin takes second place to back up his awesome return to the rostrum on Saturday. Completing the podium, Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) defeated Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) on their rematch after the Sprint showdown, the #49 turning the tables in style.

After a poorer start on Saturday, Bezzecchi nailed it on Sunday to take the holeshot, with Di Giannantonio slotting into second from pole and Marc Marquez holding third. Martin was fourth, with one big mover off the line proving Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) as he went from P9 to P5.

Onto Lap 2, Marc Marquez took over in second, and not long after that, Acosta found a way past Martin. At the front though, Bezzecchi had the hammer down, with the gap starting to go out as the laps ticked on.

On Lap 6, a big move came in from Di Giannantonio – a big lunge, and with a big effect on more than just his own position. The #49 steamed up the inside of Marc Marquez and both went wide – with Martin needing no second invitation to pick their pockets. The Aprilia swept past both into second place, around 2 seconds off his teammate’s lead. Diggia ultimately remained where he was but with a different bike ahead, and Marc Marquez was shuffled down into fourth.

The fight in the group behind was getting close too. Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) was past Acosta into fifth, and by over half distance Ai Ogura (Trackhouse MotoGP Team) had joined the party too.

Up at the front, Bez was holding station and Martin cut some tenths off his lead before he seemed to settle into second. The fight for third was about to reignite though – a Sprint re-run.

With five to go, Marc Marquez sliced up the inside of Diggia at Turn 6 – brutal but clean – and the #93 was back into third. But he retained a yellow shadow and next lap around out of Turn 11, Marc Marquez was deep – and the #49 shot straight through the open door. The battle rolled on, but on take two, the number 93 had no reply.

Bezzecchi crossed the line to win a stunning fourth Grand Prix in a row and with that takes the Championship lead. It’s the first time he or Aprilia have won four in a row – and Aprilia also lead the constructors. Martin followed up his emotional Saturday rostrum with a Grand Prix podium in second on Sunday, making it a 1-2 for Aprilia in the race and the rider standings.

Di Giannantonio held onto his sweet revenge on Sunday, taking third for his first Grand Prix podium of the year, with Marc Marquez relegated to fourth. Ogura got past Alex Marquez and held him off, with Acosta forced to settle for seventh. With that he moves down to third in the championship. Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) took eighth on his return, ahead of Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR) and Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse MotoGP Team) in tenth. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) crashed out, as did Joan Mir (Honda HRC Castrol).

Check out FULL RESULTS FROM BRAZIL HERE Another incredible weekend of rollercoaster action leaves the title fight with another twist – an Aprilia 1-2 leads us into Texas as we head north to for the Red Bull Grand Prix of the United States. Join us for more next weekend!

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