An ever-stimulating race category, the SuperSports 600cc has never ceased to captivate its audience with the charm of the machine and the electrifying performances of riders.

Azroy Hakeem Anuar of Boon Siew Honda Racing Team is pumped up to make the most of Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit in Round 4 of the Idemitsu FIM Asia Road Racing Championship this weekend.

Not at all a stranger to the scene of ARRC, Azroy has always been an exceptional rider in the SS600 race category. He does not only complement his teammates in the race category but also has been equally competitive alongside the many robust and highly experienced riders.

Last season, Azroy made it to the fourth spot in the overall standings with one win and four podiums. While this season seem a bit more exhausting in his fight for a better position, Azroy managed to strike the golden spot on the podium in Race 1 at Sepang.

Currently sitting at the seventh spot overall, Azroy’s rush towards success maybe dampened by the unpredicted “DNF” status obtained in each round. Commenting on that, Azroy said, “To be honest, I don’t really have the words to say about the unfortunate incidences throughout the season. As far as I know, I gave my best shot. I utilised my experiences and skills at its best possible way but I guess when you don’t have the luck, it just doesn’t work for you.”

Racing alongside his ever-competitive teammates, there are always the pros and cons. For Azroy, he said, “Each time I see their achievements, I am further motivated to stay on par with them. On the circuit, it works like a booster. Seeing them ahead of me, I push myself further and that helps me go faster. Nevertheless, it comes with its disadvantage too especially when we strive to be the best on the field, which means having to go against them.”

Racing for the first time at Mandalika, Azroy said, “The challenge as a first-timer on the circuit would be adapting quickly. Just like all the other riders except for the Indonesians, we start from ground-zero which also makes it an interesting feat.

“There will be a lot of hard work during the weekend but what is a race without hard work?! Throughout my racing career, I have been inspired by Marquez. He is aggressive on the circuit yet brilliant in his moves. These are some traits that are important for a rider especially where they ride to win. My aim for the coming round would be to complete the race and fight for a win.”

Like this: Like Loading...