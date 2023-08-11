Final entry lists for the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 confirm that more than 2100 athletes from 202 teams intend to compete at Hungary’s new National Athletics Centre between 19-27 August.

Download:

• Entries by event and season’s best

• Entries by event and country

• Entries by country and event

Of the 44 individual winners from the 2022 edition in Oregon, 38 are entered to defend their titles in Budapest, with Peru’s double champion Kimberly Garcia set to contest both the 20km and 35km race walk events.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce seeks a record-extending sixth world 100m title after she led a Jamaican sweep of the medals last year, winning in a championship record of 10.67. Pawel Fajdek also has the chance to secure a sixth gold medal, having won the past five consecutive world hammer titles.

Ryan Crouser (shot put), Mondo Duplantis (pole vault), Faith Kipgeyon (1500m) and Yulimar Rojas (triple jump) are among the world record-holders who return, targeting back-to-back world title triumphs.

Official start lists will become available after the technical meeting on the eve of the championships.

World Athletics

Like this: Like Loading...