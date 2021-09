Innsbruck the home of the Golden Fly Series, offered mild weather and a magical atmosphere as thousands of athletics fans experienced a piece of sports history this evening on the world-famous MariaTheresien-Strasse!

Olympic finalist Ernest John Obiena of the Philippines took advantage of these perfect conditions when he jumped to victory on The FlySwat, setting a new Asian record with 5.93m!

He moved to the 3rd best performance of the year and equalling Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie’s highest ever jump in Austria, achieved at the “Salzburg City Jump” (also on The FlySwat) in 2015.

USA’s Matt Ludwig jumped to second place with 5.60 m and third was the Olympic finalist Ersu Sasma of Turkey also with 5.60 m.

In the women’s pole vault, the reigning world champion Anzhelica Sidorova ANA cleared 4.65m to win the competition and the Meet Record victory. She was followed by Olympic finalists Iryna Zhuk of Belarus and Polina Knoroz ANA – both jumping 4.55 m.

The women’s long jump saw defending champion Nastassia-Myronchik-Ivanova / BLR win with 6.55m.

While Olympic finalist Great Britain’s Jazmin Sawyers was second with 6.31m and Milica

Gardasevic of Serbia with 6.23m.

In the men’s long jump, there was an exciting duel between the Paralympic world record holder Markus Rehm / GER (one leg prosthesis) and Stylianos Malakopoulos / GRE (two-leg prostheses) who competed against other top jumpers without a handicap.

The victory went to Markus Rehm for the fourth time jumping 7.95m, ahead of decathlon specialist Simon Ehammer of Switzerland with 7.79m and the Czech Republic’s Radek Juska who was third with 7.71 m.

Photos: PLOHE

