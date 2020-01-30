In a sport where success only comes when every detail of engineering performance is perfectly in tune, racing with fuels and lubricants designed to provide a crucial competitive edge is of paramount importance.

That’s why Aston Martin Red Bull Racing is pleased to announce a multi-year extension of its successful collaboration with ExxonMobil that will see the company continue as the Team’s official fuel, lubricant and technology partner. Under the renewed agreement, ExxonMobil will provide engineering support to develop next-generation lubricants needed to improve engine and gearbox performance, starting with the Team’s 2020 Formula One car, the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16.

Since the successful collaboration started in 2017, ExxonMobil has continuously improved its Esso Synergy racing fuels and Mobil 1 lubricants in close collaboration with the Team’s engine suppliers, resulting in enhanced performance, improved lap times and valuable research lessons for ExxonMobil as it develops new consumer products.

Commenting on the renewal of the agreement, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Team Principal, Christian Horner, said: “Aston Martin Red Bull Racing is very pleased to be continuing its successful partnership with ExxonMobil for the upcoming 2020 Formula One season and beyond. Over the past three seasons the work conducted by ExxonMobil, in close collaboration with our engineers and the Team’s engine suppliers, has produced very positive results. Each new development of fuel and lubricants has added performance that have undoubtedly helped us charge towards our on-track goals and we look forward to seeing further gains through the extension of this partnership.”

Nigel Searle, Senior Vice President of ExxonMobil Lubricants, added: “As one of the biggest and most recognisable names in global motorsport, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing has proven to be the ideal partner for Mobil 1 and Esso Synergy. While on the track we have been able to deliver performance enhancing technology to the Team, we have also worked closely with Aston Martin Red Bull Racing off the track with a focus on digital and social media to connect with our increasingly diverse target audience, providing technology that is also road-relevant to the modern-day consumer. Today’s announcement enables us to continue to partner with a dynamic team and platform to showcase our advanced, high-performance lubricant and fuel technologies. With the season-opener in Melbourne fast approaching, we look forward to continue working with the Team and its exciting drivers Max Verstappen and Alex Albon.”