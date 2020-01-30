The Philippine Football Federation formally secured a three-year agreement with renowned airline company, Qatar Airways. The partnership will see the airline as Title Sponsor and Airline Partner of the Philippines Football League for the period 2020 until 2022.

PFF general secretary Atty. Edwin Gastanes signed the agreement with Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Akbar Al Baker, in the signing ceremony held last Sunday, 26 January 2020 at the airlines’ headquarters in Doha, Qatar.

Qatar Airways prides itself as an official FIFA partner in the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 as well as sponsor of professional football clubs AS Roma, CA Boca Juniors, and FC Bayern Munich.

Its presence in the Philippines will put football to prominence. Among the marketing thrusts of the airline include on-ground and online brand integration and visibility including live TV coverage of select PFL matches.

“We thank Qatar Airways for their willingness to help bolster Philippine football by establishing a partnership with PFF as Airline Partner and Title Sponsor of the PFL,” said PFF president Mariano Araneta, Jr. “The PFF, together with Qatar Airways, will pave the way in forging the sustainability of professional club football in the country.”

Launched in April 2017, the Philippines Football League is the Philippines’ professional football league participated in by professional football clubs in the country. Clubs adhere to the PFF Club Licensing Regulations and MyPFF Online Registration System to compete in the PFL.

Last year, the PFL saw seven (7) participating clubs competing and the 2019 league champions, Ceres Negros FC, was nominated by PFF to compete in AFC club competitions for 2020, the AFC Champions League and AFC Cup.

The fourth PFL season will kick-off this March 2020 buoyed with the optimism brought on by the partnership between Qatar Airways and the federation.