Audi City Lab as platform for talks about the future

Brand with four rings presenting Audi A6 e-tron concept: high-tech all-electric sedan

Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron making Italian debut

Emotional design, spectacular lighting technology, and perfect harmony – that’s what both the Audi brand and Dutch product designer Marcel Wanders are renowned for. In the Audi City Lab showroom designed by Wanders at Milan Design Week, the brand with the four rings will be exhibiting its impressive Audi A6 e-tron concept. In addition, Audi will also be presenting the RS e-tron GT1 and the Q4 e-tron to the public.

Design plays a leading role at Audi, which is why the brand with the four rings is taking part in Milan Design Week for the seventh time. This year, the world’s largest annual design gathering will be opening its doors from September 5 to 10.

The premium carmaker is participating in the event with the Audi City Lab as both a showroom and platform for sharing fresh perspectives and ideas – exemplified by the panel discussion on September 6 with Head of Audi Design Marc Lichte and designer Marcel Wanders entitled “The Story of Living Progress – Inspired by Progress.”

Audi A6 e-tron concept – perfect synergy of design, lighting, and technology

Marcel Wanders, who made a name for himself as a designer with his iconic work Knotted Chair, is also responsible for the design of the Audi City Lab, which has taken up residence in Milan at Via della Spiga 26. One part of the Amsterdam-based studio’s installation “Enlightening the Future” is the Poliform Lounge.

The Italian company develops furniture systems and interior design accessories that blend into architecture perfectly. In this unique atmosphere, visitors will have the opportunity to experience the Audi A6 e-tron concept, a high-tech all-electric sedan with two electric motors, 350 kW of power, and 800-volt technology for, particularly fast charging.

“Design and Audi are simply inseparably linked. The Audi A6 e-tron concept and the Audi RS e-tron GT1, which will also be on display, are two outstanding examples of the perfect combination of highly emotional design, fascinating lighting systems, and cutting-edge technology,” said Henrik Wenders, Head of Audi Brand.

Audi City Lab to remain open after Milan Design Week

The Audi City Lab at Via della Spiga 26 will also be open to the public after Milan Design Week. To coincide with MiArt/Art Week and Fashion Week, visitors will be able to enjoy an exhibition by fashion and portrait photographer Albert Watson, among others, until September 27.

In addition, there will also be an opportunity to see the Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron for the first time in Italy on Via Montenapoleone – alongside the Audi Q4 e-tron, of course.

Like this: Like Loading...