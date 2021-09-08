The Irish leg of the 2021 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series awaits cliff diving elite with

rough and rugged conditions in brand-new location on September 12.

Halfway into the season, the world’s best cliff divers featuring the reigning champions

Rhiannan Iffland from Australia and France’s Gary Hunt will find themselves competing

from a brand new launchpad on the sheer cliffs of Downpatrick Head.

After three Irish stops in the rough waters of Inis Mór, and more recently a showing in Dublin Bay, the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series heads West, to County Mayo where the Atlantic waters will once again test these talented athletes to their limits for their fifth visit since 2012.

With at least one dive directly off the cliff, the 12 men and 12 women will get a chance to really connect with the purity of the place and display their sport in its most natural form, before returning to the platforms for their more difficult diving manoeuvres.

Difficulty is a key element when it comes to successfully fighting for the highly-contested King Kahekili trophy, awarded for the overall World Series champion title in both the women’s and men’s competitions.

After the latest competition off the historic Old Bridge in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, it’s the reigning champions Rhiannan Iffland and Gary Hunt leading the rankings in the World Series.

While it was the first victory for Hunt under the French flag, Australia’s Iffland added a

10th triumph to her three season-long winning streak.

In her most recent statement, the 29-year-old diver confessed that she grew with the pressure of the winning streak and is now ready to make it one more win in Ireland.

Who’s the biggest threat to cross this goal from the 21m platform?

With newcomer Molly Carlson from Canada and Mexico’s World Series veteran Adriana

Jimenez, two wildcards have faced up to the irresistible Iffland with a second place in France and Bosnia and Herzegovina respectively.

Jessica Macaulay, also from the Canadian high diving team, showed the most consistent diving performance with two third places so far this year.

In the men’s, record winner Hunt seems to be getting exactly what he’s been looking for – stiff competition.

The challenge faced by the Frenchman comes in the form of Romanians Catalin Preda, the wildcard who scored a sensational win at the opening stop in Saint-Raphaël, France

and Constantin Popovici, who pipped his compatriot to victory in an exciting Oslo Exhibition

event mid-August.

32-year-old Popovici performed a sensational final dive, for which he picked up two 10s from the judges to finish on a strong 2nd place in Mostar last weekend.

“It seems like every year it’s getting more and more difficult, but this year both the Romanian divers have been working very hard and showing great consistency,” stated 37-year-old Hunt after his 40th World Series victory from the 27m platform.

“It was a wake-up call. However, I know I’m prepared mentally, well aware that everything in this competition needs to be perfect.”

With two ranking stops in the books and three more to go, there’s still a chance for other

divers to have their say. But right now, all the signs suggest a thrilling three-way title tussle could be on the cards, and the all natural location on Ireland’s most westerly point will prove crucial.

Wildcards (women, men): Molly Carlson (CAN), Aimee Harrison (CAN), Adriana Jimenez (MEX), Xantheia Pennisi (AUS), Antonina Vyshyvanova (UKR); Sergio Guzman (MEX), Aidan Heslop (GBR), Miguel Garcia (COL), Catalin Preda (ROU).

Standings* (after 3 of 6 stops)

WOMEN

1- Rhiannan Iffland AUS – 400pts.

2- Jessica Macaulay CAN – 260

3- Molly Carlson (W) CAN – 236

4- Eleanor Smart USA – 168

5- Yana Nestsiarava BLR – 160

MEN

1- Gary Hunt FRA – 360pts.

2- Catalin Preda (W) ROU – 310

3- Constantin Popovici ROU – 290

4- Alessandro De Rose ITA – 184

5- Andy Jones USA – 138

*The Oslo Exhibition did not count towards the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series standings.

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series Since 2009 the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series has provided a platform for aesthetic freefalls and dives of ever-growing complexity, spotlighting the sport’s finest athletes as well as the most promising breakthrough talents.

A pure extreme sport, the World Series is hosted in exceptional locations where athletes launch from rocks, historical bridges or next to waterfalls while ensuring environmental responsibility and increasing awareness for the sustainability of our planet.

In 2021, 24 of the world’s best cliff divers – 12 women and 12 men – will once again leap, twist and somersault from breathtaking heights of up to 27m and at speeds in excess of 85km/h, with no protection but their concentration, skill and physical control, at six demanding stops.

A thrilling quest for the glorious King Kahekili Trophy is guaranteed in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series’ 12th season.

