Series 3 of Unplugged launches on 2 January giving viewers a completely new look at the most competitive and dramatic Formula E season ever

The biggest personalities in the Formula E paddock are featured, leading up to the final weekend of racing where both Drivers’ and Teams’ world championships were settled

All the clashes and crashes, record-breaking racing and intense off-track rivalries bring Formula E to life like never before

All episodes of Formula E: Unplugged will be available to watch from January 2, 2024 on Formula E’s YouTube channel

The series will also be available on local linear channels across the globe*

Formula E’s Unplugged series is back – officially bigger and better than ever – taking fans behind the scenes of the most competitive and dramatic season to date in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Series Three of Unplugged goes live from Tuesday, 2 January, giving viewers an authentic and unfiltered account of Season 9. The latest series will feature the incredible title chase that was only decided on the final weekend, with driver rivalries that boiled over on and off the track, taking place against the backdrop of the fastest racing – and most devastating crash – in Formula E history.

Unplugged promises to serve up never-seen-before content of the record-breaking season, with more action and insider interviews that will entertain fans and give Formula E rookies an introduction to the personalities and storylines powering the growing popularity of the world’s most competitive motorsport.

Britain’s Jake Dennis (Andretti Formula E Team) won the Drivers’ world championship title in London on the final weekend of the season, which was the epic climax of a season-long tussle with rivals Pascal Wehrlein, (TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team), Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing) and Nick Cassidy, who would end up finishing second but not before powering his former team, Envision Racing, to the Teams’ World Championship title in the final race.

Seven different drivers from six different teams won races during the 16-race season which featured races in the centre of iconic world cities including Mexico City, Diriyah, Hyderabad, Cape Town, São Paulo, Berlin, Monaco, Jakarta, Portland, Rome and London.

Many of the biggest names in world motorsport appeared on the Formula E grid in Season 9, including Maserati, who returned to single-seater world championship motorsport for the first time in more than 60 years, together with McLaren, Porsche, Jaguar, Nissan and Mahindra.

While the story of Jake Dennis’s dramatic first world championship is a key storyline, fans will also see the incredible technological developments that are a hallmark of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. From the debut of the GEN3 race car – the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car ever built – to NEOM McLaren driver, Jake Hughes, breaking the official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™, setting a new top speed achieved by a vehicle indoors – Unplugged has it all.

Tim Glass, Broadcast and Programming Director, Formula E, said:

“The Unplugged cameras captured every angle of what is officially our biggest and most dramatic season ever. There are clashes and crashes, high-speed action and intense rivalries, all playing out in iconic locations across the world from Cape Town to Hyderabad, São Paulo to London. Unplugged is the perfect way for new fans to catch-up on Formula E just as our new season begins, and for dedicated fans to get a whole new perspective on the entertainment from last season.”

Jake Dennis, driver for Andretti Formula E Team said:

“It took a momentous effort from the entire team last year to achieve what we did. So much happens behind the scenes that fans don’t usually get to see, and so to be able to give fans an insight into all of the untold stories through Unplugged is fantastic. It’s also so much easier to connect with a sport when you feel like you know the people involved in it. Unplugged truly offers viewers a unique look at what it takes to compete in one of the world’s most competitive sports.”

The third season of Formula E: Unplugged will also be available in select territories via Formula E’s media partners across 8 episodes, while on YouTube the series will be available in 10 episodes optimised for the platform, featuring a mix of fifteen-minute and eight-minute episodes, allowing fans to immerse themselves in the drama and innovation that defines this pioneering sport.

Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship begins on Saturday, 13 January 2024 with the Hankook Mexico City E-Prix.

