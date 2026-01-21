First public appearance for the Audi factory Formula 1 team

Audi R26 race livery, team clothing, and driver overalls unveiled

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner: “We are ready and excited to inspire people around the world”

A historic moment for the four rings: Audi Revolut F1 Team was officially unveiled in Berlin on Tuesday evening. Nearly 400 guests witnessed the first public appearance of the Audi factory Formula 1 team at the Kraftwerk event location in the center of the German capital.

“Today, a lot of pieces of the puzzle are coming together,” said Gernot Döllner, CEO of AUDI AG and Chairman of the Board of Management of Audi Motorsport AG, at the team presentation. “It’s impressive to see how the intensive preparation is paying off and the performance of those involved is becoming evident. For the first time, the full power of the project is on display. We are ready and excited to inspire people around the world by taking part in Formula 1.”

Audi is set to make its debut at the pinnacle of motorsport in Australia on March 8. The Audi R26 is powered by a drivetrain (‘power unit’) developed at the Neuburg an der Donau facility and labelled AFR 26 Hybrid. It was fired up in the chassis for the first time shortly before Christmas at the Hinwil site. On January 9, the team completed its first rollout at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain as part of a filming day.

Formula 1 is undergoing the biggest upheaval in its history: the racing series will enter its 77th season in 2026 with largely new technical regulations. The new race cars feature active aerodynamics with front and rear wings that can be adjusted while driving. The previous Drag Reduction System (DRS) will be replaced by a ‘boost mode,’ which delivers maximum additional electric power at the push of a button.

This can be used for overtaking or defending. With up to 350 kW, the electric motor has almost as much power as the approximately 400 kW 1.6-liter V6 turbo engine, which runs on sustainable fuel. Audi is working exclusively with the British company bp in this area.

In addition to the race livery and other partners, Team Principal, Jonathan Wheatley, and Mattia Binotto, Head of Audi F1 Project, also presented the new team clothing and driver overalls in Berlin, which the two Audi drivers Gabriel Bortoleto (Brazil) and Nico Hülkenberg (Germany) will wear in the 2026 season.

The team’s accompanying fan collection will be available via the team’s website and adidas from February 19. It is part of a carefully coordinated overall visual identity: a unique corporate identity, including specific colors and a new font family, was developed for Audi Revolut F1 Team, giving the team a distinct identity from its appearance at the racetrack to its presence on social media, while still being unmistakably Audi.

The color Titanium references the company’s motorsport tradition and represents performance and technical precision. In addition, the newly introduced Audi Red is a distinguishing feature of the team.

The staging in the unique architecture of the former ‘Mitte’ heating plant on Tuesday evening gave guests a preview of the visual appearance – including an immersive show, historic Audi race cars, and the most powerful Audi production vehicle. The Audi RS e-tron GT performance1 is almost as powerful as the Audi R26 from Formula 1, with a system output of 680 kW (925 hp).

The next major milestone for Audi Revolut F1 Team will be the shakedown of the new generation Formula 1 cars, which will take place behind closed doors at Barcelona from January 26 to 30. During the official test sessions in Bahrain (February 11–13 and February 18–20), the Audi R26 will complete its final test laps before the first participation of Audi in a Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Formula 1 entry is part of the strategic realignment of Audi

The Formula 1 project is a strategic flagship for Audi, reflecting the technological, cultural and entrepreneurial realignment of the brand. It is intended to inspire customers and employees alike. Development and racing take place within an economically attractive framework: a cost cap applicable to all teams ensures a clearly defined budget and levelled conditions, while the global reach of Formula 1 offers strong brand exposure and sponsorship opportunities.

With far‑reaching changes to the technical regulations, including a higher share of electric power and the introduction of sustainable fuels, the timing is ideal for Audi to enter the pinnacle of motorsport as a new competitor.

Motorsport is part of the Audi DNA and has always been a driving force for technological progress and innovation. From the first mid-engine Grand Prix car to quattro all-wheel drive in rallying, to diesel, hybrid and electric powertrains at Le Mans, in Formula E and at the Dakar Rally, Audi has led every motorsport project to success with determination, courage, perseverance and team spirit, always pioneering new ground. The Formula 1 involvement of Audi is intended to build on this.

