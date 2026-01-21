The top seeds in the Men’s Singles faced little difficulty on the opening day of the PETRONAS National Under-21 Championship 2026, as they cruised into the third round at the Perak BA Hall.

After receiving byes in the first round (Round of 256), both Erfan Majeed Hajibeigy and Kong Zhou Swin coasted past their respective opponents in the second round with ease.

The 19-year-old top seed Erfan Majeed was 15-10, 15-12 winner over Kuala Lumpur’s Lucas Lee Khye Luen in 35 minutes, as Kong Zhou Swin was also on the winning track in his encounter against Santosh Kumaresan.

It took Selangor’s Zhou Swin a mere 15 minutes to show Santosh the door with a 15-7, 15-9 victory.

Zhou Swin’s opponent in the third round tomorrow is Hari Raghavendra Rames, who also took just 15 minutes to shut down Sarawak’s Liu Zi Cheng 15-4, 15-5.

Erfan Majeed’s opponent tomorrow is Lucas Yeo Zhou Jin, who was fully tested before he was able to overcome Cheng Jia Hao 11-15, 15-5, 15-11.

In the meantime, third/fourth seed Roslie Razeeq Danial from Selangor kept up with the chase to dispose of Tan Jun Qi 15-5, 15-13 in 28 minutes.

Roslie’s opponent tomorrow is Goh Yue Zhee, who received a walkover in his second round tie against Goh Yee Zhe.

On the other hand, third/fourth seed Tan Kean Wei, who won the Men’s Singles PETRONAS National U21 title last year, also confirmed his slot to the next round with a straight set 15-11, 15-9 victory over Chua Chong Kim.

Kean Wei from Penang will play Jack Yak Ka Hei in his third round clash after the latter’s 15-13, 15-7 win over Winson Choh Kah Liang.

