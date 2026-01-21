World Rugby has confirmed the extension of its official apparel partnership with Macron through to 2029, reinforcing a collaboration in place since 2022 and highlighting a shared focus on quality, performance and innovation across the international game.

Macron will continue as an Official Sports Apparel Supplier of Rugby World Cup tournaments and as the Official Match Official Kit Supplier to World Rugby. The partnership will cover some of the sport’s most prestigious global events, including Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 and Women’s Rugby World Cup 2029 in Australia, alongside World Rugby’s annual competition calendar including tournaments such as the HSBC SVNS Series.

They will remain responsible for supplying technical and athleisure apparel for World Rugby Match Officials, staff and volunteers, as well as official tournament merchandising collections. The Macron Hero emblem will continue to feature at World Rugby’s elite competitions, demonstrating the brand’s enduring presence at the highest levels of the sport.

The agreement also includes the continued supply of Emirates World Rugby Match Official uniforms, including a bespoke kit designed specifically for female match officials. All Match Official apparel is manufactured using eco-fabrics made from 100 per cent recycled materials, reflecting both organisations’ ongoing commitment to sustainability and innovation.

The extension of the partnership recognises Macron’s extensive support of rugby across international and club-level competitions, including its longstanding involvement in tournaments such as EPCR (European Professional Club Rugby).

World Rugby Chief Revenue Officer Michel Poussau commented: “Macron has been a trusted and innovative partner for World Rugby for over three years, consistently providing apparel that meets the demands of the modern game.



“Extending this partnership through to 2029 ensures our match officials, staff and volunteers are supported at the highest level as we look ahead to a landmark period for our sport. We look forward to continuing this important collaboration for many years to come.”

Macron CEO Gianluca Pavanello added: “Rugby is part of our DNA. Macron holds a solid and globally recognised leadership in this sport, the result of years of dedication, innovation and respect for the game’s core values.



“Continuing to work alongside World Rugby allows us to strengthen this leadership, supporting referees, staff and fans with technical garments and collections that combine quality, performance and Italian excellence in design. We are ready for the prestigious international events ahead, where we will once again bring all our passion to the field to celebrate the very best of rugby’s spirit.”

