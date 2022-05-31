Winner’s trophy in China: Ye Guangwen took his Audi RS 3 LMS from the Quick Oil team to victory in the TCR class of the Zhuhai Motorsport Association season opener at the Zhuhai circuit in the Guangdong Province.

In the second race, Hanson started from pole position on the top-ten-inverted grid and took a start-to-finish win for the Melbourne Performance Centre-run AWC MPC Racing team – his third triumph of the season. Hanson is currently ranked fifth in the drivers’ standings with a 56-point deficit to the leader after 12 races so far this year.

Third victory of the season for Australian youngster: Jay Hanson bounced back to win during the TCR Australia race weekend in Sydney, the fourth round of the year. After crashing during a practice session at Bathurst six weeks ago, the 18-year old was reunited with his second-generation Audi RS 3 LMS at the Sydney Motorsport Park.