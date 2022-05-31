Jay Hanson celebrates third win of the season in TCR Australia
Audi R8 LMS in front in China and South Africa
Club racing successes for the Audi R8 LMS GT4
Audi Sport customer racing not only had reason to celebrate with an overall victory at the Nürburgring 24 Hours this weekend. Customer teams of the brand with the four rings also scored victories and podium finishes around the world with the GT3 and GT4 versions of the Audi R8 LMS, as well as the Audi RS 3 LMS.
|Audi RS 3 LMS (TCR)
Third victory of the season for Australian youngster: Jay Hanson bounced back to win during the TCR Australia race weekend in Sydney, the fourth round of the year. After crashing during a practice session at Bathurst six weeks ago, the 18-year old was reunited with his second-generation Audi RS 3 LMS at the Sydney Motorsport Park.
In the second race, Hanson started from pole position on the top-ten-inverted grid and took a start-to-finish win for the Melbourne Performance Centre-run AWC MPC Racing team – his third triumph of the season. Hanson is currently ranked fifth in the drivers’ standings with a 56-point deficit to the leader after 12 races so far this year.
Winner’s trophy in China: Ye Guangwen took his Audi RS 3 LMS from the Quick Oil team to victory in the TCR class of the Zhuhai Motorsport Association season opener at the Zhuhai circuit in the Guangdong Province.
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
Victory in China: At the opening weekend of the Zhuhai Motorsport Association at the circuit in China, Audi privateer Rio took first place overall with an Audi R8 LMS from the Uno Racing Team in the sprint race. An additional podium success came in the form of Cheng Bingxiaong finishing third overall in a first-generation Audi R8 LMS, taking first place in his class.
On top in South Africa: Charl Arangies from Stradale Motorsport was unbeaten in the G&H Transport Extreme Supercars races at the Aldo Scribante circuit. The longtime South African GT driver qualified on the front row and won both sprint races. In the second heat, Marius Jackson finished third overall with his Audi R8 LMS from MJR Motorsport.
Podium in New Zealand: Audi Sport customer IMS, the International Motorsport team, celebrated a podium finish in the North Island Endurance Series (NIES) at Taupo with drivers Neil Foster and Jonny Reid – the reigning nationwide endurance champions in the 3-hour category. During their first participation in the 2022 NIES season at the second round, the duo clinched third place in the 3-hour race with an Audi R8 LMS.
Audi R8 LMS GT4
Additional class wins: Privateer Kwanda Mokoena added two more class wins to his tally in the G&H Transport Extreme Supercars races at the Aldo Scribante circuit in South Africa. Mokoena won his class on his debut in the MJR Motorsport-run Audi R8 LMS GT4 at Zwartkops at the end of April and remained unbeaten within the category at the third round of the series in Gqeberha.
Club racing victory: At the Spanish Navarra circuit, Pierre Arraou and Frédéric Billon finished first in their class with an Audi R8 LMS GT4 from the Milan Compétition team in the 4-hour endurance race of the French Ultimate Cup Series.
Coming up next week
02–05/06 Misano (I), round 2, Campionato Italiano GT Sprint