Professionals and top amateurs alike will be afforded the opportunity to compete in this summer’s inaugural St Andrews Bay Championship through an 18-hole qualifying tournament – organisers announced today.

The qualifier will take place on 15 August at Fairmont St Andrews, the venue for the US$1.5 million event, to be play from 24-27 August.

Six places will be up for grabs in the Asian Tour event, which is part of The International Series, from a maximum starting field of 120 players.

It represents an incredible chance to play in an extremely lucrative tournament in the historic region where golf originated, against some of the game’s best players, as Spain’s Sergio Garcia, and Chileans Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira, have confirmed their participation, with further marquee player announcements to follow.

Said Callum Nicoll, Director of Golf & Estates at Fairmont St Andrews: “The 18-hole qualifier is a gateway into the St Andrew Bay Championship that will provide an outstanding opportunity, particularly for many of the top golfers in Scotland, to experience playing in a world-class event, against world-class opponents.

“Fairmont St Andrews is excited to be a part of what is a new and important event on the golf calendar here in Scotland. It is going to be an incredible week of golf and the countdown to tournament week essentially starts with the qualification event.”

Players can enter online as of today with places allocated on a first come first served basis, based on the categories for all golfers. Included in the 120 places are a minimum of 10 Asian Tour members and 20 amateur places, which will be allocated in a handicap ballot. The maximum handicap limit for amateurs is 0.4 at time of entry.

Entries must be made via the entry form here, where all information relating to the event can also be found: St Andrews Bay Championship Qualifier Event.

All online entries must be received by 5.00pm on Monday 31 July.

A draw will be made by 2 August to select entrants, as well as to select a list of reserves.

The qualifier is open to all male amateur and professional golfers of any nationality, embracing the Asian Tour and International Series’ core values of diversity and inclusivity.

The St Andrews Bay Championship will be the 12th leg of the 2023 Asian Tour season and the sixth stop on The International Series.

Part of the Asian Tour’s 2023 ‘UK Summer Swing’, the St Andrews Bay Championship will be preceded by the International Series England, at Close House in Newcastle.

Last week Scotland’s Rory Franssen won the 18 qualifier for the International Series England. Six players in total made it through at Close House.

