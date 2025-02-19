The Australia Under-20 national team is in the quarterfinals of the AFC U20 Asian Cup after emerging as Group A winners at the ongoing tournament in Shenzhen, China.

At the end of three group matches, Australia were on perfect with nine points following wins over Kyrgyzstan (5-1), Qatar (3-1) and host China (2-1).

With that, Australia will be up against Iraq in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

In the meantime, AFF’s other representatives – Indonesia and Thailand – failed to make the cut to the next round.

Indonesia finished third in Group C while Thailand are at the bottom of Group D after two losses.

Thailand will complete their Group D fixtures against Syria later today.

#AFF

#AFC

Photos Courtesy #TimnasIndonesia / #Changsuek

