The Cambodian Premier League 2024/25 move into the Championship Round this Saturday as the top six teams battle it out after the end of the first phase.

At the end of 20 matches, defending champions Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC are at the top with 52 points – just a point ahead of second-placed Phnom Penh Crown FC.

Third is Visakha FC with 44 points.

On Saturday, the start of the Championship Round will see Visakha entertaining Phnom Penh Crown at home at the Prince Stadium.

Svay Rieng will play a day later against Boeung Ket FC at the Svay Rieng Stadium.

In the meantime, the remaining five teams in the bottom half of the league will play in the Relegation Round.

#AFF

#FFC

#CPL

Photos Courtesy #SvayRieng / #PhnomPenhCrown

