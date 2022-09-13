Melaka United made it back-to-back titles in the Tun Sharifah Rodziah Cup (PTSR) when they beat Negeri Sembilan 1-0 in the final that was played at the Kuala Lumpur Stadium in Cheras.

With both teams putting up a lively competitive display that stretched all the way to extra time, a single strike from Fatin Shahida in the 115th minute separated the two sides.

Fatin also scooped up the award as PTSR 2022 Most Valuable Player while Negeri Sembilan’s Henrietta Justine and Ezza Ashikin won the Top Goalscorer (7 goals) and Best Goalkeeper awards respectively.

Melaka last won the title in 2019 after the competition was scrapped for 2020-2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

#AFF

#FAM

Like this: Like Loading...