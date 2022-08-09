Village was proving a popular location for ‘Top Gun’, who passed Miller for second there on Lap 18, at which point he faced a 0.6-second deficit to Bagnaia. On Lap 19, he made yet another attempt at an overtake at Village, but this time could not make the move stick. Still, just 0.3 seconds separated first and second at the start of the 20th and final lap, but when Viñales was wide through Stowe and Vale also, Bagnaia had the breathing space he needed to clinch a 0.426-second victory. Miller, struggling for grip on his soft front tyre, took the final podium place, while the battle for fourth position raged all the way until the end.