Red Bull KTM Factory Racing has done it. Brad Binder has done it. In an unearthly unpredictable MotoGP™ race at the Monster Energy Czech Republic Grand Prix, the South African – in just his third premier class race – stormed to an emotional first win to become the first rookie since Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) to win in MotoGP™.

Binder won by over five seconds to lead Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) over the line as the Italian picks up his first MotoGP™ rostrum, with polesitter Johann Zarco (Esponsorama Racing) – despite taking a long lap penalty for an incident with Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) – taking a memorable podium. Wow, just wow.