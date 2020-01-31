On January 16, “The House of Machines” (THoM) opened its first cooperative outlet in Asia in Shanghai. As the exclusive THoM partner, BMW Motorrad will have an exclusive space dedicated to motorcycle enthusiasts in China. As a bold move by BMW Motorrad in retail innovation, THoM Shanghai will advance BMW Motorrad’s leading position and pacesetter image in the motorcycle industry.

“BMW Motorrad has always been a major driver of motorcycle culture worldwide and The House of Machines, like BMW Motorrad, has a great passion for the motorcycle lifestyle, so this makes them natural partners,” said Dr. Markus Schramm, the Head of BMW Motorrad, at the opening ceremony of THoM Shanghai.

“Looking forward, BMW Motorrad will continue to take root in the Chinese market focusing on customer centricity and working with our dealer partners to promote innovative motorcycle experiences and drive the sustainable development of the motorcycle culture in China.”

“THoM Shanghai is an important step by BMW Motorrad in retail innovation and is part of our commitment to enriching the motorcycling experience of China’s motorcycle enthusiasts,” said Timo Resch, BMW Motorrad Head of Sales and Marketing. “Through THoM Shanghai, BMW Motorrad will bring customers even closer to motorcycle culture, allowing more customers to experience the passion of motorcycle spirit and culture.

Partners join forces to create an exclusive space for motorcyclists.

The success story of “The House of Machines” started in Cape Town in South Africa in 2013, followed by Los Angeles in 2017, providing a free space where motorcycle enthusiasts meet to enjoy motorcycle culture and experience the lifestyle embodied by BMW Motorrad. THoM Shanghai, with the collaboration of BMW Motorrad, China Grand Auto and Alliance Brands Limited, is a motorcycle lifestyle space including a bar, café, music and, of course, motorcycles. Here visitors can not only enjoy top-notch delicacies and cocktails but also experience the classic charm of the BMW Motorrad Heritage Series. In addition, THoM Shanghai features LNLA (Limits No Longer Apply), a fashion brand inspired by BMW Motorrad, which allows visitors to experience the unfettered mind and free spirit of motorcyclists expressed through fashion.

New customer-centric retail drives motorcycle culture development.

Since its entry into the Chinese market in 2013, BMW Motorrad has been committed to bringing China’s motorcycle enthusiasts thrilling products and brand experiences with customer centricity. Through THoM Shanghai, BMW Motorrad will bring customers even closer to motorcycle culture and allow more customers to experience the passion of motorcycle spirit and culture.

Besides pursuing sales, BMW Motorrad – as an industry leader in China’s motorcycle industry – has made continuous efforts to promote motorcycle culture in China through a diversity of innovative experiential marketing activities. In 2014, it launched the BMW Motorrad Day China, which has since attracted nearly 20,000 participants and developed the largest fan base among premium motorcycle brands; and the BMW Motorrad GS Trophy has provided a stage for all off-road motorcycling enthusiasts to engage in competition and set themselves a challenge. Adhering to the principle of putting experience and customers first, BMW Motorrad will continue to promote motorcycle culture among Chinese customers.

Through deep insights into the Chinese market and its ongoing relentless efforts, BMW Motorrad continued to lead China’s premium motorcycle segment in 2019 with nearly 30 top products in six categories and comprehensively upgraded premium services, posting 17% YoY sales growth – in addition to breaking sales record globally for the ninth consecutive year. Looking forward, BMW Motorrad will continue to innovate and introduce new models to meet customers’ diversified needs, continuously advancing motorcycle culture in China – and providing more motorcycle enthusiasts with authentic motorcycling pleasure and cultural experiences so as to MAKE LIFE A RIDE for them.