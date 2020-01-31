BMW i Motorsport welcomes a new partner on board: Since the Santiago E-Prix (CHI), which Maximilian Günther (GER) won for BMW i Andretti Motorsport last weekend, Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, has, as Official Partner, been represented with its logo on the two BMW iFE.20 and the drivers’ helmets.

“There’s a clear alignment between Fortinet and BMW i Motorsport centred around our shared focus on digital innovation, accelerated technology and high performance,” said Jens Thiemer, Senior Vice President Customer & Brand BMW. “The cooperation between our brands creates promising marketing potential on and off the racetrack and we are proud to name Fortinet as our new partner.”

John Maddison, EVP of products and CMO at Fortinet, said: “We’re excited to be part of Formula E and to join forces with BMW i Andretti Motorsport. Fortinet’s collaboration with BMW i Motorsport in Formula E is a natural fit as it strongly aligns with our focus on engineering, high performance and energy efficiency.”

The company based in Silicon Valley in the USA focuses intensely on cutting-edge technology in the rapidly evolving cybersecurity sector and is a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions. More than 425,000 customers worldwide trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Formula E offers Fortinet the perfect platform for presenting their technology in the racing environment.