Pulau Pinang will take on Negeri Sembilan in the final of the Girls’ Division of the MHC National Boys And Girls Under-16 Hockey Tournament 2022 tomorrow evening following their triumphant win in the semifinals earlier this evening.

In the matches that were played at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil, Pulau Pinang smashed Perak 6-0 while Negeri Sembilan beat Melaka 3-1.

The islanders, who did not have the best of campaign in the group stage, finally turned up the heat in the semifinals to score half a dozen goals against Perak.

Nur Iman Adawiyah Mohd Suhaimi fired in a hattrick – two field goals in the 30th and 57th minute and then a 51st minute penalty corner – put Pulau Pinang on track as they added three field goals from Nur Zahirah Aleya Muhammad Zahari (32nd minute), Nur Adilya Dina Jajaindawan (48th minute) and Nurin Syazwani Rusli (in the 58th minute) to underline their superiority.

On the other hand, Negeri Sembilan came back from a goal down to beat Melaka 3-1 in the other semifinal tie.

Melaka had taken the lead in the sixth minute when Nur Shafika Mohd Sharuddin blasted in the penalty corner.

But Negeri Sembilan did not lose focus as they got their act together to score three field goals off Nursyafeena Zulaikha Mohamad Yusmadi (14th minute), Nur Iffatul Aliyah Lorlila (37th) and Nurhaszlina Jamaludin (39th minute).

The final match between Pulau Pinang and Negeri Sembilan will be played tomorrow night at 6pm.

MHC National Boys And Girls Under-16 Hockey Tournament 2022

SEMIFINALS – RESULTS

GIRLS

Pulau Pinang 6-0 Perak

Melaka 1-3 Negeri Sembilan

Like this: Like Loading...